Design Thinking Plastics Part 2 continues our deep dive into how design can redefine the sustainability of plastics. In this episode, we discover how businesses and designers are putting design thinking to action with Rosalie McMillan, Co-founder of Smile Plastics, and Daniella Souza Miranda, Global Marketing Director at Dow.

In part two of our design thinking discussion, we delve into how design can impact a country and a company's climate goals, as up to 80% percent of a product's lifetime emissions are determined by decisions made at the design stage. With guests Rosalie McMillan, Co-founder of Smile Plastics, and Daniella Souza Miranda, Global Marketing Director at Dow, we explore how large and small businesses are implementing design thinking into their core strategies.

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer: Lisa Desai

Sound Production: PhiLipp Schweidler, Department of Noise

Communications Advisor: Jonny West-Symes, Teneo

Artwork: Dow Creative Element

