Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of mouse in a cats world (MOW) on April 18, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MOW/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Mouse in a cats world (MOW) is a Solana-based meme project that reimagines a world where the traditionally timid mice rise up to challenge their feline predators, symbolizing empowerment and unity against the odds.

Introducing mouse in a cats world: Mice unite against cats

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of mouse in a cats world (MOW), an inventive meme project emerging on the Solana blockchain, aiming to capture the essence of resilience and cleverness through its mouse-inspired theme. Set against the backdrop of a world dominated by cats, MOW symbolizes the challenges and victories of the underdog-or undermouse, in this case. It offers a playful yet poignant reflection on overcoming obstacles, packaged within the engaging and community-oriented sphere of cryptocurrency.

MOW's ecosystem is structured around a robust tokenomics framework, featuring a total supply of 99.999 billion tokens. This supply is strategically distributed with 30% allocated to liquidity to ensure smooth trading, 60% set aside for presale to engage early adopters, and the remaining 10% designated for listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs). This setup is designed to foster a stable and expansive trading environment, encouraging both initial adoption and long-term viability.

The roadmap for MOW lays out a comprehensive strategy for growth and community engagement, beginning with foundational steps like website launches and contract development, and progressing through intensive marketing and strategic listings on platforms like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. By emphasizing community building and leveraging both online and traditional marketing channels, MOW plans to carve out a significant niche within the bustling crypto market, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate both its humor and its underlying message of empowerment.

About MOW Token

Based on SOL, MOW has a total supply of 99 billion (i.e. 99,999,999,999). The MOW tokenomics allocates 30% to liquidity, 60% to presale, and 10% to centralized exchanges (CEXs). The MOW token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 18:00 UTC on April 18, 2024. Investors who are interested in MOW can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

