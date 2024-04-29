Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 08:06
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rogue Baron Plc - Acquisition of premium vodka brand

Rogue Baron Plc - Acquisition of premium vodka brand

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

For Immediate Release

29 April 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Acquisition of premium vodka brand

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ, PK: SHNJF), a global company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 19 December 2023, it has now acquired Eight Vodka Limited ("Eight Vodka"). Consideration for the acquisition of Eight Vodka is £70,000 by way of issuing 14,000,000 shares at a deemed price of £0.005.

About Eight Vodka:

Eight Vodka is a premium vodka distilled eight times using water from the spring fountains in Machachi, Ecuador. Eight Vodka is hand-crafted in small batches at its own distillery in Ecuador using traditional copper stills.

The company is registered in the UK and is registered under the Alcohol Wholesaler Registration Scheme (AWRS).

Hamish Harris of Rogue Baron, commented:

"This acquisition not only secures Rogue Baron with a premium Vodka brand, but also access to a distillery with significant expertise in distillation, and a level of distribution capability in the UK, Europe and LATAM for all our existing spirit brands."


The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.