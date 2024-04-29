Rogue Baron Plc - Acquisition of premium vodka brand

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2024

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Acquisition of premium vodka brand

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ, PK: SHNJF), a global company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that further to the announcement of 19 December 2023, it has now acquired Eight Vodka Limited ("Eight Vodka"). Consideration for the acquisition of Eight Vodka is £70,000 by way of issuing 14,000,000 shares at a deemed price of £0.005.

About Eight Vodka:

Eight Vodka is a premium vodka distilled eight times using water from the spring fountains in Machachi, Ecuador. Eight Vodka is hand-crafted in small batches at its own distillery in Ecuador using traditional copper stills.

The company is registered in the UK and is registered under the Alcohol Wholesaler Registration Scheme (AWRS).

Hamish Harris of Rogue Baron, commented:

"This acquisition not only secures Rogue Baron with a premium Vodka brand, but also access to a distillery with significant expertise in distillation, and a level of distribution capability in the UK, Europe and LATAM for all our existing spirit brands."



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



Joint Broker:

Clear Capital Limited

Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080