Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-29 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R Audited annual RIG 30.04.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2024 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A Audited annual RIG 30.04.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2024 - Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Takeover offer TLN 23.05.2024 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2024 - Airobot Technologies AIR Annual General TLN 03.05.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV Audited annual RIG 05.05.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 Kauno energija KNR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGB039026D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA Maturity date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited Coupon payment RIG SUNBFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN Interim report, 3 TLN Capital EFCUPFFT months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 KN Energies KNE1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Hepsor HPR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Apranga APG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 3 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 AUGA group AUG1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Amber Beverage Holding AMBEFLOT27A Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A Interim report, RIG other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund Coupon payment VLN I CAPTFLOT25FA date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 K2 LT K2LT Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 LITGRID LGD1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 East West Agro EWA1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Apranga APG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Frigate FRGTE Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos Annual General VLN investicijos" AEIB050025A Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Nter Asset Management OAMOBBF1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2024 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.07.2024 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2024 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2024 Apranga APG1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB090026FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment VLN LTGGB012028A date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK024227A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.05.2024 Integre Trans INTRFLOT26FA Coupon payment VLN date For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.