Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 08:10
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 18/2024

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2024-04-29 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER            EVENT       MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.04.2024 - Rigas kugu buvetava RKB1R      Audited annual   RIG  
   30.04.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 24.04.2024 - AgroCredit Latvia ACLB070026A    Audited annual   RIG  
   30.04.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 25.04.2024 - Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T       Takeover offer   TLN  
   23.05.2024                    period          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 26.04.2024 - Airobot Technologies AIR       Annual General   TLN  
   03.05.2024                    Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEVFLOT31FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 29.04.2024 - Eleving Group ELEV          Audited annual   RIG  
   05.05.2024                    report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2024 Kauno energija KNR1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
         LTGB039026D             securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   29.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L         Investors event  VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Longo Group LONGO060024FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA     Maturity date   RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVEN006024FA     Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Sun Finance Treasury Limited     Coupon payment   RIG  
         SUNBFLOT25FA             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Grenardi Group GIVENFLOT25FA     Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Longo Group LONGOFLOT25FA      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEV130028A      Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 EfTEN United Property Fund / EfTEN  Interim report, 3 TLN  
         Capital EFCUPFFT           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI          Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L        Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 KN Energies KNE1L          Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Hepsor HPR1T             Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Apranga APG1L            Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L       Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L       Interim report, 3 VLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 AUGA group AUG1L           Audited annual   VLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Augstsprieguma tikls ASTB005027A   Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Amber Beverage Holding AMBEFLOT27A  Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Amber Latvijas balzams BAL1R     Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A     Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Storent Holding STOH110025A     Interim report,  RIG  
                            other          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE   Audited annual   TLN  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund  Coupon payment   VLN  
         I CAPTFLOT25FA            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 iCotton ICOTNFLOT27FA        Audited annual   RIG  
                            report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 K2 LT K2LT              Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Amber Grid AMG1L           Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 LITGRID LGD1L            Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 East West Agro EWA1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Apranga APG1L            Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Frigate FRGTE            Annual General   RIG  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L       Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 UAB "Atsinaujinancios energetikos  Annual General   VLN  
         investicijos" AEIB050025A      Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Nter Asset Management OAMOBBF1L   Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Pieno žvaigždes PZV1L        Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Rokiškio suris RSU1L         Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Snaige SNG1L             Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 INVL Technology INC1L        Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L    Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Invalda INVL IVL1L          Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.04.2024 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L   Annual General   VLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 01.05.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Government     VLN  
   31.07.2024                    securities        
                            auction         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.05.2024                    Trading holiday  TLN RIG
                                     VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2024 Apranga APG1L            Sales figures   VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2024 Enefit Green EGR1T          Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T           Dividend ex-date  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.05.2024 Eco Baltia ECOB090026FA       Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe   Coupon payment   VLN  
         LTGGB012028A             date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Interim report, 3 TLN  
                            months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Tallink Grupp TAL1T         Sales figures   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T         Annual General   TLN  
                            Meeting         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T           Dividend record  TLN  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   03.05.2024 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T         Investors event  TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2024 Latvenergo ELEK024227A        Coupon payment   RIG  
                            date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   05.05.2024 Integre Trans INTRFLOT26FA      Coupon payment   VLN  
                            date           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
