Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) (FSE: V4JA) ("Starcore" or the "Company") reports final assay results from the field component of the 2023 exploration program at the 100%-owned Ajax Property located 12 km north of Alice Arm in northwestern B.C. at the southern end of the mineral belt known as the "Golden Triangle".

Mineralized quartz veins extend upslope approximately 800 metres in elevation above and peripheral to the molybdenum porphyry mineralization. These veins were sampled during the 2023 field program and some resampling of drill core from the 2005 - 2007 drill program also occurred. The drill core is stored in the nearby community of Alice Arm.

Twenty-eight sites were sampled and ten assayed "over-limit", above the detection limit for the analytical method, in one or more elements. The over-limit samples were rerun at the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Vancouver using an ore grade analytical method. Gold assayed up to 37.89 grams per tonne (see Table 1) (37892 parts per billion PPB). The over-limit values for silver are reported in PPM (parts per million or equivalent to grams per tonne) and other over-limit samples are reported in % per cent. Some veins assayed with elevated tungsten, antimony and bismuth.

Table 1. Selected samples from 2023 Ajax exploration program

silver silver gold lead lead zinc zinc antimony bismuth tungsten tungsten Sample PPB PPM PPB PPM % PPM % PPM PPM PPM % 2948927 413 5.8 3.86 122.2 0.42 0.25 <0.1 2948928 >100000 148 37892.7 2898.53 0.26 >10000.0 4.07 824.87 178.21 <0.1 <0.001 2948937 >100000 131 5969.4 7971.98 0.83 >10000.0 1.61 >2000.00 0.96 92.5 0.027 2948940 602 <2 8.6 13.04 <0.01 16.1 <0.01 18.46 0.28 >100.0 0.066 2948941 448 4.3 2.94 33.9 0.91 0.37 50.1 2948942 >100000 299 231.3 6631.94 0.65 3864 0.37 1081.65 611.99 >100.0 0.014 2948943 >100000 176 134.1 5011.56 0.51 380.3 0.04 323.45 414.8 >100.0 0.116 2948603 74764 39.2 1487.15 192.9 300.49 181.47 17.4 2948604 8217 3351.5 2316.71 3663.2 582.18 13.64 95.2 2948605 37186 21 979.44 226.7 39.53 74.76 9.5 2948606 77699 74 2077.8 >10000.00 2.45 >10000.0 2.29 >2000.00 153.71 12.1 <0.001 2948607 >100000 285 262.2 >10000.00 1.02 >10000.0 1.6 1336.77 689.95 >100.0 0.033 2948608 6744 6 36.1 47.21 <0.01 38.3 <0.01 11.98 7.04 7.8 <0.001 2948610 664 <2 2.3 3.91 <0.01 13.8 <0.01 0.47 0.7 >100.0 0.028 2948611 >100000 180 222.5 >10000.00 1.05 9153.4 0.9 268.52 390.82 4.5 <0.001 2948612 2176 2 6.7 25.88 <0.01 27.9 <0.01 2.34 2.41 >100.0 0.106 2948613 >100000 190 90.2 >10000.00 0.97 6857.3 0.69 218.62 399.64 2.6 <0.001





The veins appear to have attracted early exploration to the property, beginning during the mid-1920's, prior to the discovery of the large molybdenum porphyry system. They present an attractive exploration target. Field work planned for 2024 includes detailed mapping of the veins to determine the thicknesses, character and continuity of the mineralized system. Underground workings developed on a vein system in the 1920's will be located and sampled and targets identified through Auracle Geospatial Science Inc.'s 2023 satellite borne radar imaging study will be followed up.

The 1,718 hectares Ajax property was acquired by Starcore in 2015 through its purchase of Creston Moly Corp. and its subsidiary, Tenajon Resources Corp. The property hosts the large Ajax molybdenum porphyry developed prospect that has been tested by 48 drill holes, beginning in the mid 1960's. The Ajax property is located approximately 12 km to the south south-east of Dolly Varden Silver, 7 km south of Big Bulk, 17 km east of Goliath Resources Golddigger/Surebet property. The Ajax property is located within 1 to 3 km of the Triassic - Jurassic contact, termed the Red Line in this area, near which many of the Golden Triangle's mineralized systems occur.

Ian Webster P.Geo. is the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets has been complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the recently acquired project in Côte d'Ivoire. The company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

