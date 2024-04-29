

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen rebounded from recent lows against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to a 4-day high of 166.36 against the euro, from a recent 32-year low of 171.59.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the U.S. dollar, the yen advanced to 194.50, 170.30 and 155.07 from a recent 16-year low of 200.61, a record low of 175.19 and a 34-year low of 160.20, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged up to 92.67 and 113.69 from recent 17-year lows of 96.41 and 117.33, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 163.00 against the euro, 191.00 against the pound, 167.00 against the franc, 153.00 against the greenback, 90.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken