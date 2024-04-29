

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less negative in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer sentiment index rose to -3.6 in April from -4.8 in March.



Nonetheless, the latest score was below the long-term average of -1.3.



Manufacturers were mainly more positive about expected activity and less negative about their order portfolio, the survey said.



Producers in the paper and printing industries were the most positive, while manufacturers in the wood and building materials industries were the most negative.



