Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.5184 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6703089 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 318420 EQS News ID: 1891375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 29, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)