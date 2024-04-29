DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (LCJG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Apr-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.5711 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1950079 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 318473 EQS News ID: 1891481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 29, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)