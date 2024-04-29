Assheton Carter Limited t/a TDi Sustainability: TDi Sustainability Launches 'Material Change for Renewables' Report to Drive and Inform Responsible Sourcing in the Clean Energy Transition

CHELTENHAM, England, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDi Sustainability, a leading authority in supply chain compliance, has released a new report addressing the critical challenges and considerations surrounding responsible sourcing in the clean energy transition.

Material Change for Renewables provides an analysis of the vital role of key minerals and metals for the future of clean energy. With an estimated three billion tons of metals required to produce the clean energy technology necessary to keep global warming below 2°C, the report emphasises the urgency of adopting sustainable and ethical practices in critical material supply chains.

Key features of the report include:

An analysis of supply chain due diligence, stakeholder expectations, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues associated with metal and mineral production for the renewables sector.

Profiles of three key materials for solar and wind technologies - aluminium, steel, and silicon - shedding light on critical issues such as forced labour and environmental degradation that have been associated with their production.

Recommendations for proactive measures that producers and purchasers of clean energy can take, including the development of standardised ESG frameworks to aid systemic management operations and verification of performance.

The report highlights the necessity for collective action - with engagement in industry voluntary standards being essential in assisting individual companies to charter a path forward and address priority ESG issues.

"The Material Change for Renewables report serves as an essential guide for companies and stakeholders involved in the clean energy transition," said Assheton Carter, CEO of TDi Sustainability. "This report offers actionable insights and recommendations to navigate the complex landscape of responsible sourcing and ESG considerations, empowering organisations to drive positive change in the clean energy sector."

The Material Change for Renewables report is set to become a key resource for companies seeking to align their operations with sustainable and ethical practices in the clean energy transition.

