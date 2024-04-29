

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation rose less than expected in April to the highest level in three months, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE revealed on Monday.



Consumer price inflation increased slightly to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.4 percent.



The upward trend in inflation was mainly due to rising gas and food prices, the agency said.



The EU harmonised inflation, which also increased to 3.4 percent in April from 3.3 percent a month ago.



Meanwhile, underlying consumer price inflation softened further to 2.9 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.7 percent in April versus a 0.8 percent gain in March. The HICP showed an increase of 0.6 percent.



