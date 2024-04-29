Indigitall, the Leading Marketing Automation Solution for the Spanish-Speaking Market, Raises €6 Million to Fuel Continued Growth

The Series A round of funding was led by Data Point Capital, alongside GoHub Ventures and Adara Ventures to accelerate growth in Latin America and Spain and launch services in the US market. Indigitall provides an AI-based platform to personalize, segment, and automate all digital communication channels.

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Indigitall, a company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution to personalize digital communications between brands and their customers, has closed an over-subscribed €6M Series A funding round. The funding round was led by Data Point Capital, a venture capital firm based in the United States, along with GoHub Ventures and Adara Ventures, two Spain-based venture capital firms.

Headquartered in Madrid, Indigitall's AI-powered software allows organizations to communicate with their customers across all incoming and outgoing digital channels and to personalize their messaging campaigns according to the unique audiences on each channel.

"This new funding will enable us to expand our market-leading position with Spanish-speaking customers by investing further in Latin America and Spain and entering the US," said Juan Carlos de la Vela, CEO and co-founder of Indigitall. "It represents a major step forward for Indigitall, bringing us closer to our goal of becoming a global leader in the digital communications industry," added Xavier Omella, co-founder of Indigitall.

"We were very impressed by the strong position that Indigitall has staked out in the Spanish-speaking market," said Mike Majors, Managing Partner at Data Point Capital. "Achieving triple digit revenue growth and profitability in the past three years signals the strength of business and validates the vision of Juan Carlos and Xavier. We are very excited to partner with them in this next phase of growth."

"Their exponential growth, the potential of their product, combined with the knowledge and vision of the founders, and their ability to attract foreign capital, are the factors that lead us to bet on Indigitall. Throughout the process, the team has demonstrated a clear ambition to take the company to the next level, and at GoHub Ventures, we want to support them on that path," points out Inés Calabuig, Managing Partner at GoHub Ventures.

"Indigitall has already demonstrated its transformative impact on businesses, and we believe they are well-positioned to become a global leader in applying an AI-driven approach to the customer journey," said Rocio Pillado, Partner at Adara Ventures. "We look forward to supporting them in this next stage of growth."

About Indigitall

Indigitall's SaaS platform is uniquely able to personalize, segment, and automate all digital communications in one place. This comprehensive solution covers smartphones, mobile apps, web browsing, Google and Apple Wallet, and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Teams, Messenger, and Instagram. In addition, Indigitall can be seamlessly integrated with any CRM, making it a true omnichannel messaging solution that is unmatched in the market.

Indigitall works with over 200 enterprises and has established operations in over 20 countries, including Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Ecuador. Notable companies that have integrated Indigitall into their mobile applications and websites include McDonald's, Bankinter, Banco de Crédito de Perú, Movistar, Televisa, and Grupo Claro. The company also powers customer experience AI chatbots for clients such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, and Sanitas. Indigitall is Meta's exclusive partner for WhatsApp Business Platform services in Spain. For more information, visit https://indigitall.com.

Contact Information

Kistiñe Acha

Marketing Director

kistine.acha@indigitall.com

SOURCE: Indigitall

View the original press release on accesswire.com