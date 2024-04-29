

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - More companies in Germany plan to raise prices in April and inflation is likely to remain above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target in the coming months, the ifo institute said Monday.



The ifo price expectations measure rose to 15.1 points in April from 14.3 points in March.



'Inflation is unlikely to fall any further in the coming months and is set to remain at just over 2 percent,' Sascha Mohrle, economic expert at the ifo Institute, said.



Price expectations rose in consumer-related industries, mainly hospitality, games and toys retailers, and drugstores.



Meanwhile, fewer food retailers, hotel owners, and tour operators were planning to raise prices.



Construction companies expect prices to fall, while price expectations among manufacturers eased.



