

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were slightly lower on Monday amid concerns that a delay in interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks may weigh on economic growth.



Brent crude futures slipped 0.3 percent to $87.98 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $83.67.



Friday's data showed that the U.S. PCE Price Index rose 2.7 percent in March against an increase of 2.5 percent in February. Economists had expected the index to increase 2.6 percent during the month.



The warmer inflation data brought down the chances of interest rate cuts by the Fed, with market participants now shifting their expectations for the timing of the first interest rate cut to December.



Increased efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas also weighed on oil prices.



Speaking to Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers in Riyadh, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today that Israel must still do more to boost humanitarian aid to Gaza.



He emphasized the need for a difficult cease-fire deal to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



On Saturday, Israel's foreign minister said that a planned incursion into Rafah could be put on hold if the proposed peace deal includes the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken