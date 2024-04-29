

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged up slightly on Monday as traders await the Federal Reserve's policy statement this week for clues on when interest rates might fall.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,343.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $2,354.85.



The highly anticipated Federal Reserve's policy meeting is scheduled for April 30 to May 1.



No change in interest rates is expected but the post-meeting statement as well as Chair Jerome Powell's press conference may give hints about interest rate moves to come.



Along with the Fed's monetary policy announcement, the monthly jobs report and other U.S. reports on manufacturing and service sector activity due this week may offer additional clues on the economic and rate outlook.



Elsewhere, more companies in Germany plan to raise prices in April and inflation is likely to remain above the European Central Bank's 2 percent target in the coming months, the ifo institute said earlier today.



The ifo price expectations measure rose to 15.1 points in April from 14.3 points in March.



Amid speculation over ECB raising, the forthcoming release of euro zone inflation data will be keenly watched by economists.



