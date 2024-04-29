

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has released a final rule to limit carbon particles emitted by subsonic aircraft engines.



The rule sets maximum standards for the amount of non-volatile particulate matter emissions, or nvPM, from U.S. civil aircraft engines. It aligns with Environmental Protection Agency recommendations and International Civil Aviation Organization standards.



'This first-of-its-kind rule in the United States will reduce the environmental impact of civil aviation on our health and climate,' said Laurence Wildgoose, assistant administrator for the FAA's Office of Policy, International Affairs and Environment.



Inhalation of ultrafine carbon particles that aircraft engines is dangerous for humans. Also, nvPM emissions can become the nucleus for persistent contrails, meaning that the line-shaped clouds behind some jet engines expand into broader cloudiness that may affect the planet.



Engine manufacturers will have new emissions standards to follow to reduce harmful effects to health and the environment. This new rule gives manufacturers certainty about nvPM emissions criteria that they can use in developing the next generation of aircraft engines, FAA said.



The new rule is part of the U.S. Aviation Climate Action Plan that sets out a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the U.S. aviation sector by 2050.



