

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International food charity NGO World Central Kitchen has announced it will resume operations in Gaza nearly a month after seven of its workers were killed in an Israeli air strike.



WCK said in a press release that it is restarting operations and 'focus on feeding as many people as possible' as the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire.



The charity organization said it plans to continue to get as much food into Gaza, including northern Gaza, by land, air, or sea. Its 276 trucks, with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals, are ready to enter Gaza through the Rafah Crossing.



'We'll also send trucks from Jordan. We're exploring the maritime corridor and utilizing the Ashdod Port. In addition to 68 community kitchens, we're building a third high production kitchen in Mawasi (the other two are in Rafah and Deir al-Balah).'



A team of the not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in conflict zones team was traveling in 'a deconflicted zone' on April 1 in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle when it came under attack.



Despite coordinating movements with the Israel Defense Forces, the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse in central Gaza, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route.



The seven staff members of WCK who lost their lives while on duty are a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, a Palestinian, and citizens of Australia, Poland and U.K.



The Israeli Defense Forces have apologized for the attack, calling it a 'grave mistake' and says they have changed their rules of operation.



WCK insisted on its demand for an impartial and international investigation into the deadly attack.



