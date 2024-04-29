Secured Property Developments Plc - Result of GM, Name Change, Capital Reorganisation, Investment Strategy & TVR

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2024

Secured Property Developments Plc

(To be renamed "Mollyroe Plc")

Result of General Meeting

Change of Name

Capital Reorganisation

Investment Strategy

Total Voting Rights

The Company is pleased to announce that at the general meeting of the Company held earlier today (the "General Meeting") all resolutions were duly passed.

Share Capital Reorganisation

As a result of the share capital reorganisation approved at the General Meeting, there will be 40,275,480 ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.0001 each, in issue.

ISIN and Ticker

The Company's new ISIN (GB00BRCOTZ46) will become effective from start of trading tomorrow, 30 April 2024.The new ticker will change to "MOY".

Change of name

The Company's change of name to "Mollyroe Plc" will take place once Companies House has issued a new certificate of incorporation reflecting the change of name. The change of name is expected to become effective imminently and the Company will make a further announcement following the completion of the change of name.

Website

In order to reflect the new name, the Company's website will be changed to www.mollyroeplc.com.

Investment Strategy Summary

The Company will now focus on opportunities in the technology sector. Initially within the technology segment opportunities are likely to arise in spatial computing and intelligent natural interfaces are the next computing paradigm which will fundamentally change human and machine interaction. The Company focus will be on investing in technology companies or technology-enabled services companies within this rapidly developing market.

Total Voting Rights

Following the Company's share capital reorganisation, the Company will have 40,275,480 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. There are no shares held in treasury. Therefore, the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares and voting rights will be 40,275,480. This figure may be used by shareholders from admission as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Guy Miller and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930