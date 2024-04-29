

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As deadly attacks in Ukraine continue, the UN Children's Fund has warned that the number of children killed in the war-torn country so far this year has increased by nearly 40 per cent compared to 2023.



Attacks that occurred between January and March left 25 children dead, including a two-month-old, said a top official of UNICEF.



During the first three weeks of April, nine children lost their lives during attacks, said UNICEF's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, Regina De Dominicis.



Official UN data reveals that about 600 children have lost their lives and more than 1,350 have been injured in attacks since the war in Ukraine escalated in 2022. The true number of children's lives lost is likely to be considerably higher.



UNICEF said that the agency, along with partners, is rebuilding the power and water supplies destroyed in the attacks.



Access to schooling has also been disrupted for four years in a row, due to the combined impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the war.



Almost half of all children enrolled are missing out on classroom learning, while nearly one million Ukrainian children cannot access in-person sessions due to insecurity.



As attacks continue, UNICEF is working across Ukraine to rehabilitate schools and shelters and provide at-home learning kits and online support.



