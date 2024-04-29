Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Tonisity International Limited ("Tonisity"), an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland, is pleased to announce that its has received approval from Health Canada to import and sell Tonisity Px and Tonisity PxW in the Canadian market.

Having now obtained permission of the Government of Canada to sell Tonisity Px and PxW into the Canadian market, Tonisity is now positioned to immediately accelerate sales of Px and PxW into Canada, an important swine market in North America.

About Tonisity Px

Tonisity Px is a patented isotonic protein drink that directly nourishes the intestinal cells of the small intestines of certain animals, including piglets, which accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. The result is higher weight gain, lower mortality and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high return on investment for producers. Tonisity Px is patented in many countries in the world and is currently being sold in Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. Currently, Tonisity Px is manufactured in Ireland.

Swine Market in Canada

The swine market in Canada is significant, with over 14 million hogs on 7,330 farms and annual pork production of over 2.25 million tonnes.[1] In 2022, nearly 6.5 million hogs were exported from Canada, with a value of C$758 million, while farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs totalled C$6.5 billion.[2] Enhancing piglet performance in the farrowing house and at weaning remains a major hurdle for swine farms in Canada. Tonisity Px presents itself as a vital solution to these current challenges, and we are confident in its ability to contribute to sustainable production in the country.

Tonisity intends to penetrate the Canadian market with Px and PxW in the near future.

Arie Halpern, CEO of Tonisity, comments: "We are so pleased to be expanding our business into Canada after having received permission from the Government of Canada to sell in this important market. We are looking forward to helping the agricultural community in Canada increase their bottom lines while improving the gut health of their animals with Tonisity Px and PxW."

About Tonisity's Swine Products

Tonisity Px is a patented isotonic protein drink that directly feeds the intestinal cells of livestock, such as piglets. This accelerates and increases the absorption of all nutrients into the body of the animal. Tonisity Px is administered to piglets in the first week of life and around weaning and is voluntarily consumed even by newborn piglets. The result is higher weight gain, lower mortality and less need for medications for these animals - all producing a high return on investment for producers.

Tonisity is dedicated to research and has completed nearly 235 swine trials throughout the world. In studies examining pre-weaning mortality, Tonisity Px consistently reduces pre-weaning mortality by 22% which amounts to an extra pig for every three litters. Administration of Tonisity Px also results in higher weaning weights and 3 kg extra weight at finisher stage, with an improved feed conversion rate. This technology results in a reliable 3:1 return on investment (5:5-1 in a recent China study[3]) at weaning and 5-6:1 at finishing.[4]

Tonisity PxW contains the same key bioactives aimed at nourishing the intestine and is delivered through ordinary waterlines to newly-weaned pigs, with no extra labour required. The weaning period and the first 2-3 weeks after weaning are a major danger period for pigs. Often, newly-weaned pigs struggle to maintain sufficient water intake. Reduced water intake correlates to reduced feed intake, which creates a growth lag and contributes to morbidity and mortality.[5],[6]

Tonisity PxW improves water intake by up to 2 times in the first few days after weaning. Pigs given Tonisity PxW for five days post-weaning had a 36% reduction in post-weaning mortality and a 18% decrease in post-weaning morbidity. Tonisity PxW has also been shown to improve end-Nursery weights by 300 grams when compared to a competitor product[7]. Trials indicate that the return on investment on Tonisity PxW is a minimum of 4.5:1.

Tonisity's swine products can also be given to pigs of any age at other stress points in production, such as weaning, before and after transport, and for sows, at farrowing or during lactation. While both products have been demonstrated to improve the performance of healthy pigs, trial data also shows that they are particularly useful in support of dehydration and recovery from illnesses such as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome[8] and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus.[9]

Tonisity's swine products are patented in all key markets and are currently being sold in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. The swine products are manufactured in Ireland.

About Tonisity

Tonisity is an animal health and nutrition company based in Ireland that is currently focusing its patented technology in three specific markets: (1) isotonic products for the enhancement of swine production; and (2) novel companion animal nutrition products; and (3) isotonic products for the enhancement of ruminant production. Tonisity is focused on creating positive physiological changes by addressing the issue of intestinal health of young animals, thus improving their overall health, leading to better lifetime performance. With respect to novel companion animal products, Tonisity is poised to become the first mover and market leader in a targeted nutrition approach for pets - which is a rapidly growing market across the globe. For more information on Tonisity's isotonic business, visit www.tonisity.com. For more information on Tonisity's companion animal business, visit www.doggyrade.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the current expectations of Tonisity. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the business plans of Tonisity, including expansion in Canada, the processing of products in China and the development of new swine products.

Such statements and information reflect the current views of Tonisity. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: Tonisity's ability to raise capital to maintain its growth and business objectives, Tonisity's ability to negotiate and enter into binding agreements with parties in Canada, changes in laws and regulations that could adversely affect the business, growth or results of operations of Tonisity, Tonisity's ability to attract and retain customers and consumers and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the actual results of Tonisity to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: limited business history of Tonisity; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities; unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in commodity prices, and general market and industry conditions; protection of Tonisity's intellectual property; disruption at any of Tonisity's facilities including as a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic; effect of public health crises, including the current COVID-19 pandemic; Tonisity's supply chain management; availability of suppliers of raw materials; limited or disrupted supply of key ingredients; the availability of key ingredients for the Products; failure to expand production capacity; effect of product innovation; failure to retain current customers and/or recruit new customers; global financial conditions; the effect of product labelling requirements; price of raw materials; consumer trends; publication of inaccurate or unfavourable research and reports; management and conflicts of interest.

Tonisity cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on these forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Tonisity has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Tonisity as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Tonisity may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by applicable laws.

