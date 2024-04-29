Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQJZ | ISIN: BMG6624L1090 | Ticker-Symbol: ND6
Frankfurt
29.04.24
09:23 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,020
-97,10 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
29.04.2024 | 13:58
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Last day of trading in Northern Drilling Limited

Correcction: Worng company name in the Excahnge notice. Public Property Invest
ASA were not to be delisted, Northern Drilling Limited will have last trading
day April 29, 2024 

Oslo Børs has decided to delist Northern Drilling Limitedas of March 4, 2024.
Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK
segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. 

Short name: NODLO    
ISIN code:  BMG6624L1090
             

The last day of trading is April 29, 2024.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.