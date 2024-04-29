Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Last day of trading in Northern Drilling Limited

Correcction: Worng company name in the Excahnge notice. Public Property Invest ASA were not to be delisted, Northern Drilling Limited will have last trading day April 29, 2024 Oslo Børs has decided to delist Northern Drilling Limitedas of March 4, 2024. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB has ceased. Short name: NODLO ISIN code: BMG6624L1090 The last day of trading is April 29, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB