Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce that a diamond drill rig has been mobilized to the Shabaqua Corners Gold Property (SCGP).

The property is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 54 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario near Shabaqua Corners and on trend to Delta Resources Delta 1 project. The property has seen very little exploration work.

This first ever drill program will Target high grade channel sampling of 29.4 grammes per tonne (g/t) Gold (Au) over 0.6 meters (m) and 29.1 g/t Au over 0.7 m from Main Zone as well as channel sampling of 1.04 g/t Au over 18.70 m at the newly discovered Echo Zone (see figure 1).

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO states " Our exploration team as had tremendous success during the 2023 field season generating quality drill targets for this inaugural drill program. We are all extremely excited to get the drill turning and seeing what this property holds in store."

Drill results will be released once results are received and compiled.

The eastern boundary of the property is located 1.57 kilometers(km) west of Delta Resources (DLTA) drill hole DL-22-18 which returned an intercept of 5.92 g/t Au over 31m (Source: Delta New Release October 31, 2022). Trenching conducted on Delta's ground 390m east of the property boundary, returned an interval of 2.22 g/t Au over 8m (Source: Delta Resources Website).

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek owns and/or has option agreements in place to acquire a 100% interest in claims in the Shabaqua Corners area of North western Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

MetalsCreek.com

Zone Grab or Channel width

(m) Gold g/t Main channel 0.60 29.40 Main channel 0.75 29.12 Main channel 0.90 6.95 Main grab

42.80 Main grab

10.10 Main grab

42.00 Main grab

10.80 Main grab

32.10 Main grab

18.10 Main grab

45.00 Main grab

31.80 Echo channel 18.70 1.04 Echo grab

4.70 Echo grab

18.40 Echo grab

4.00 Echo South grab

51.00 Anomalous grab

13.10 Anomalous grab

6.08 Anomalous grab

3.97 Western Shear grab

18.50 Western Shear grab

9.56 Western Shear grab

9.18 Western Shear Ext grab

18.10 Western Shear Ext grab

17.00 Western Shear Ext Chip 0.60 6.18

Figure 1 Sample Highlights from Shabaqua Corners Gold Project

SOURCE: Metals Creek Resources Corp.