sNDA filing acceptance is based on positive data from the Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 pivotal trials and interim results from the Phase 3 ADORING 3 open-label, long-term extension trial-

FDA PDUFA Action Expected in Q4 2024

Dermavant Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the company's Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children 2 years of age and older. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") action date assigned by the Agency is in Q4 2024.

VTAMA cream is a novel, aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist in development as a once-daily, cosmetically elegant, and steroid-free, topical cream for both acute treatment and long-term management of AD. VTAMA cream, 1% is currently approved for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults in the U.S. and is the same strength and formulation being studied in the ADORING Phase 3 development program and included in the sNDA submission for AD.

Atopic dermatitis, commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most common inflammatory skin diseases that causes inflammation, intense itch, redness, and irritation of skin and impacts approximately 16.5 million adults and more than 9.6 million children in the U.S. Approximately 80% of individuals affected by atopic dermatitis experience disease onset prior to 6 years of age; if approved VTAMA cream may be available for children as young as 2 years old affected with atopic dermatitis.

"The FDA acceptance of our sNDA is an important milestone in our efforts to bring VTAMA cream, as a potentially safe and well-tolerated non-steroidal treatment option, to adults and children as young as 2 years old who suffer from atopic dermatitis," said Todd Zavodnick, Chief Executive Officer of Dermavant. "Our commitment to patients is unwavering, and we remain highly focused on preparing for the commercial launch of VTAMA cream, subject to FDA approval, for its second indication of atopic dermatitis."

The regulatory application is supported by positive Phase 3 data from ADORING 1 and ADORING 2, two identical, double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled, pivotal trials, as well as an open-label maximal usage pharmacokinetics (MUPK) trial in children aged 2-17 years, and the interim analysis results of ADORING 3, a Phase 3, 48-week, open-label, extension trial.

On May 24, 2022, Dermavant announced the FDA approved VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1% for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The approval made VTAMA cream the first non-steroidal topical novel chemical entity launched for psoriasis in the U.S. in more than 25 years. VTAMA cream is once-daily, cosmetically elegant, steroid-free, topical cream approved for mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in adults with no label safety warnings or precautions, or restrictions on duration of use or body surface area.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor agonist indicated for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. Adverse Events: The most common adverse reactions (incidence 1%) in subjects treated with VTAMA cream were folliculitis (red raised bumps around the hair pores), nasopharyngitis (pain or swelling in the nose and throat), contact dermatitis (skin rash or irritation, including itching and redness, peeling, burning, or stinging), headache, pruritus (itching), and influenza (flu).

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information.

About Dermavant's Phase 3 Program for VTAMA cream in Atopic Dermatitis

ADORING is Dermavant's Phase 3 atopic dermatitis (AD) clinical development program for VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, which consists of ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), a 48-week open-label, extension trial.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis (AD), commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most common inflammatory skin diseases, affects over 26 million people in the U.S. alone and up to 10% of adults worldwide. AD occurs most frequently in children, affecting up to 20% worldwide. The disease results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin, often affecting the folds of the arms, back of the knees, hands, face, and neck. Itching is an especially bothersome symptom in AD, and tends to worsen at night, disturbing sleep and causing fatigue, which in children can lead to inattention at school. People with AD may also experience social and emotional distress due to the visibility and discomfort of the disease.

About Dermavant

Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics in immuno-dermatology. Dermavant's focus is to develop therapies that have the potential to address high unmet medical needs while driving greater efficiency in research and clinical development. The company's medical dermatology pipeline includes earlier-development, late-stage and commercialized, product candidates that target specific unmet needs in two of the largest growing immuno-dermatology markets, plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as other immunological and inflammatory diseases. Dermavant is marketing VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. The FDA approved VTAMA cream for the topical treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in May 2022. Dermavant has been developing VTAMA cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and children 2 years of age and older and released positive topline results from its ADORING 1 and 2 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in 1H 2023. Dermavant's pipeline includes DMVT-506, a next generation aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist under development as a potential treatment option for immunological and inflammatory diseases with multiple potential routes of administration.

For more information, please visit http://www.dermavant.com and follow us on Twitter (@dermavant) and LinkedIn (Dermavant Sciences).

