

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's job approval in the 13th-quarter of his current term is the lowest among U.S. presidents in recent history, according to a Gallup poll.



President Joe Biden averaged 38.7 percent job approval during his recently completed 13th quarter in office, which began on January 20 and ended on April 19. None of the other nine presidents elected to their first term since Dwight Eisenhower had a lower 13th-quarter average than Biden, shows the results of Gallup's latest poll, conducted during April 1-22.



The latest quarterly average for Biden, who is seeking a re-election, is the lowest of his presidency so far. After Biden averaged better than 50 percent approval during his first two quarters in office, his subsequent readings have been near 40 percent.



The deteriorating popularity comes as the U.S. presidential election is hardly seven months away.



George H.W. Bush had the previous lowest 13th-quarter average approval rating, at 41.8 percent in 1992. Biden's immediate predecessors - Donald Trump and Barack Obama - averaged 46.8 percent and 45.9 percent job approval, respectively, at the same point in their presidencies.



During the 13th quarter, Biden's stand on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza was a point of attention, as did high levels of illegal crossings at the U.S. Southern border. In February, a bipartisan immigration reform bill negotiated in the Senate failed to pass. And while macroeconomic indicators, particularly job growth, remain positive, there have been signs that inflation may be increasing again. The stock market, which hit record highs during the quarter, has faltered in recent weeks.



