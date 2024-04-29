Sendero Consulting: Sendero Obtains All Five National 2024 Top Workplaces Spring Culture Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Sendero Consulting Recognized Across Leadership, Purpose & Values, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits and Work-Life Flexibility Categories

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Sendero Consulting, a full-service management consulting firm dedicated to delivering results and unleashing potential for its clients and community, has been nationally recognized for its commitment to workplace excellence by gaining recognition in all five categories of the 2024 Top Workplaces Spring Culture Awards. This achievement marks the second consecutive year that Sendero Consulting has been recognized by Top Workplaces for each Spring Culture Award category, including Leadership, Purpose & Values, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Work-Life Flexibility.

The Top Workplaces Spring Culture Awards recognize organizations that excel in fostering positive workplace cultures. Top Workplaces assessed each organization based on a combination of employee survey responses and reported company information.

Sendero Consulting was awarded each designation based on the following:

Leadership: The Top Workplaces for Leadership award celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and provide clear direction for the company's future.

Purpose & Values: The Top Workplaces for Purpose & Values award celebrates organizations that effectively communicate their mission and values, integrating them into the fabric of the company culture.

Innovation: The Top Workplaces for Innovation award recognizes organizations that foster a culture of creativity and encourage the exploration of new ideas.

Compensation & Benefits: The Top Workplaces for Compensation & Benefits award acknowledges organizations that prioritize fair and competitive compensation packages for their employees.

Work-Life Flexibility: The Top Workplaces for Work-Life Flexibility award recognizes organizations that support employees in achieving a healthy work-life balance.

"One of the most important goals we set for ourselves when starting Sendero was to create an exceptional company culture. It was important to us that we live our values - Integrity, Passion, Respect, Higher Reaching, and Shared Success - so that we achieve great results the right way," said Sendero founder and CEO Bret Farrar. "Over the past two decades, we've prioritized initiatives and policies that have enabled us to create and sustain that culture. It's an honor to be recognized through these national awards."

In the past year, Sendero Consulting has been recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today and Dallas Morning News and has achieved awards for its dedication to improving the health of its employees and talent development program. Additionally, the company has obtained the Great Place to Work Certification. Sendero Consulting's award-winning culture is the result of its dedication to cultivating a workplace where employees feel valued, inspired, and empowered to achieve their fullest potential.

About Sendero Consulting:

Sendero Consulting is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero Consulting's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero Consulting has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, Great Places to Work, Top Workplaces, and the Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero Consulting is focused on making an impact for our clients and community.

About Top Workplaces:

Top Workplaces is the nation's leading employer recognition program. Since its founding in 2006, Top Workplaces has recognized companies on the regional and national levels that exemplify strong organizational health. Awards are based on employee survey data that captures information about company culture, leadership, and employee satisfaction. For more information about Top Workplaces and the award, visit topworkplaces.com.

