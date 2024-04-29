Corsicana, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2024) - Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC) ("ME2C Environmental" or the "Company"), a leading environmental technologies firm, announced in a recent shareholder conference call on April 15, 2024, the introduction of its new division, WE2C Environmental ("WE2C" or "WE2C Environmental"). The Company's new division was established to address the potable water market with new sorbent technologies currently under development.

On April 15, 2024, the Company introduced a new website and introduction video for WE2C Environmental available at www.we2cenvironmental.com. The announcement of WE2C Environmental was issued shortly after the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized the national drinking water standard on April 10, 2024, and announced $1 Billion in newly available funding to support efforts in PFAS removal across U.S. states and territories.

Stated Richard MacPherson, Chief Executive Officer of ME2C Environmental, "As an extension of ME2C's strength and expertise in sorbent technologies and activated carbons, this new division has been in the works for over 12 months. Since the last half of 2023 especially, we have been working on the development of new, innovative technologies for the removal of PFAS, or "forever chemicals", from potable drinking water. Since early 2023, we have been testing and refining our technologies, which will be viable, smart solutions for utilities working to meet newly announced, stringent EPA regulations."

"These new technologies through WE2C will involve significantly less use of coal-based activated carbon and will be a much more environmentally friendly approach to PFAS contaminant removal. Further, these technologies are currently shown in our testing to be more effective than current activated carbon solutions and will be more affordable for utilities to implement. As with our technologies for mercury emissions capture from coal-fired power plants, we strive to support utilities with smart, environmentally friendly business solutions that are highly effective and affordable. In short, we are going to do for the water industry what we have already successfully done for air," concluded MacPherson.

About ME2C® Environmental

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (TSXV: MEEC) (OTCQB: MEEC), operating under the trade name of ME2C Environmental, is a prominent environmental technologies company focused on providing innovative technologies to promote cleaner air and water with smart business solutions. From patented and proprietary mercury emissions capture technologies for the global power industry, this unique expertise extends to WE2C Environmental, a division of ME2C Environmental focused on PFAS removal from potable water. ME2C's advanced mercury emissions services are proven to reduce emissions more effectively and cost-efficiently than alternative methods, enhancing plant efficiency and output while preserving the marketability of byproducts for beneficial use. Through WE2C Environmental, new innovative water purification technologies are expected to meet the growing demand for sustainable water solutions worldwide. Learn more at www.me2cenvironmental.com and www.we2cenvironmental.com.

