

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market mood slipped into cautious optimism ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision due on Wednesday. Mixed earnings reports as well as anxiety ahead of GDP and inflation updates from major economies in the week also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading mixed. Asian shares extended gains.



Dollar Index declined amidst the greenback's retreat. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices edged lower. Gold gained with the Dollar's retreat. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,311.50, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,113.90, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 18,142.16, down 0.14% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,177.19, up 0.46% France's CAC 40 at 8,094.32, up 0.08% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,994.75, down 0.24% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,934.76, up 0.81% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,637.40, up 0.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,113.04, up 0.79% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,746.91, up 0.54%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0716, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2531, up 0.34% USD/JPY at 156.22, down 1.33% AUD/USD at 0.6564, up 0.47% USD/CAD at 1.3651, down 0.14% Dollar Index at 105.60, down 0.32%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.626%, down 0.94% Germany at 2.5215%, down 2.04% France at 3.020%, down 2.27% U.K. at 4.3365%, up 0.20% Japan at 0.886%, down 3.70%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $88.11, down 0.11%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $83.78, down 0.08%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,352.25, up 0.22%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,379.79, down 1.94% Ethereum at $3,174.77, down 3.60% BNB at $587.20, down 2.82% Solana at $135.25, down 4.79% XRP at $0.5082, down 2.17%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

