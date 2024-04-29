ADS-TEC Energy plc ("ADS-TEC Energy", "Company", "we", "our" or "us") (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alwin Epple to its Board of Directors. With an illustrious career in the automotive industry spanning over three decades, Mr. Epple brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company's leadership team.

Mr. Epple has held prominent positions at Daimler AG and Mercedes Benz Group for the past 20 years. Most recently, he served as Chief Audit Executive at Mercedes-Benz Group. Prior to this, he served as the Head of Project Management for Daimler AG in Stuttgart, where he spearheaded the restructuring of passenger car sales in 18 countries. Mr. Epple's extensive international experience also includes terms as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Italia, Executive Board Member of Daimler Financial Services AG, and Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services UK LTD.

"We are delighted to welcome Alwin Epple to our Board of Directors. Mr. Epple's career trajectory showcases his ability to navigate complex international markets and deliver tangible results across diverse sectors within the automotive industry," stated Prof. Dr. Kurt Lauk, Chairman of ADS-TEC Energy's Board of Directors. "His appointment to the board of ADS-TEC Energy underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation and sustainable growth in today's dynamic business landscape."

Mr. Epple has served as Chairman of the Advisory Board for AMANN Söhne GmbH Co. KG, a worldwide operating manufacturer of industrial sewing threads and embroidery yarns, and as a member of the Board of Management of Hanns A. Pielenz-Stiftung, a non-profit foundation, since 2016.

Mr. Epple holds an economics degree from Eberhard-Karls University Tubingen and has completed executive management training programs at both The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University in Cambridge.

"To join the board of ADS-TEC Energy PLC is an honor and very exciting," said Alwin Epple. "The opportunity to contribute to the transformation of automotive mobility through ultrafast charging and battery storage solutions is motivating."

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than ten years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies and charge-operators.

