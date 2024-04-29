Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 15:14
Serve You Rx Named a Top Workplace for 2024

Pharmacy Benefit Manager Prioritizes Flexibility and Work-Life Balance for Its Employees

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Serve You Rx, a full-service pharmacy benefit manager, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC. The company administers workplace satisfaction surveys to employees, who are the sole deciders of whether a company culture merits recognition.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplace," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "This honor is a testament to our commitment to our employees and to building a people-first culture where flexibility and work-life balance are prioritized."

Serve You Rx, based in Milwaukee with remote employees across the country, provides exceptional service and tailored pharmacy benefit solutions to insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients. Approximately one-third of the company's workforce is remote.

"Our team works tirelessly to serve our partners and clients nationwide," said Ted Boylan, PharmD, President of Serve You Rx. While we may not all be in the same location, we are united in our focus on delivering the highest quality service to achieve our clients' goals."

About Serve You Rx ?
Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for over 37 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

Contact Information

Nancy Fleming
Marketing Director
nfleming@serveyourx.com
414-410-8164

SOURCE: Serve You Rx

View the original press release on newswire.com.

