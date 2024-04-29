Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
29.04.2024 | 15:36
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP: TOP MANAGEMENT RECONFIRMED: MAURIZIO RENZO ERMETI PRESIDENT, CORRADO ARTURO PERABONI CEO

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPROVES THE 2023 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RIMINI, Italy, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Held today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., Italy's market leader in the organisation of international trade show events and listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A, approved the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2023 and appointed the new Board of Directors, which met after the Shareholders' Meeting: reconfirmed as President and Chief Executive Officer respectively wereMaurizio Renzo Ermeti and Corrado Arturo Peraboni with Gian Luca Brasini as Executive Director.

In the picture from the left to right, Corrado Arturo Peraboni and Maurizio Renzo Ermeti respectively Chief Executive Officer and President of Italian Exhibition Group.

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2023 with a profit of EUR 14,160,861.

The 2023 financial year showed revenues of EUR 212.4 million (+32.4% YoY), an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 49.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%.

The complete documentation is online at www.1info.it and www.iegexpo.it (Investor Relations/Press Releases section).

Focus on Italian Exhibition Group

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China, Mexico, Germany, Singapore, Brazil, for example - now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400132/Italian_Exhibition_Group.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2260872/4554656/Italian_Exhibition_Group_Logo.jpg

Italian Exhibition Group Logo

Media contacts:

Head of Media Relation & Corporate Communication:
Elisabetta Vitali

Press Office Manager:
Marco Forcellini; Pier Francesco Bellini

International Press Office Coordinator:
Silvia Giorgi
media@iegexpo.it
+390541744814

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/italian-exhibition-group-top-management-reconfirmed-maurizio-renzo-ermeti-president-corrado-arturo-peraboni-ceo-302130123.html

