NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Marin Bancorp, "Bancorp" (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, "Bank," announced earnings of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $610 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $9.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share were $0.18 for the first quarter, compared to $0.04 for the prior quarter and $0.59 for the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin compression due to the rapid rise in interest rates this cycle is clearly evident in the comparison of 2024 and 2023 first quarter earnings. In addition, prior quarter results reflected a $5.9 million pretax loss from balance sheet restructuring.

" We produced improved results for the first quarter, selectively identifying attractive lending opportunities at higher yields and helping to offset payoffs and continued increases in our cost of funds amid the higher for longer interest rate environment," said Tim Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Importantly, we maintained our non-interest bearing deposit levels, and we have put in place important building blocks for growth and stronger profitability ahead, including a restructured balance sheet and new banking talent who are bolstering our loan pipeline.

" Additionally, building on our successful securities sale in 2023, we will continue to prioritize balance sheet optimization and expense efficiencies. We notably reduced our borrowings to zero during the first quarter, another key step toward increased profitability on behalf of our shareholders."

Bancorp also provided the following highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

The tax-equivalent net interest margin stabilized at 2.50% for the first quarter from 2.53% the previous quarter. Climbing deposit rates continued to put pressure on the margin this quarter. While the average cost of deposits increased 23 basis points to 1.38% in the first quarter compared to a 21 basis point increase in the prior quarter, monthly trends since January show a clear slow down in the pace of increase. Although we reduced borrowings to zero and gained ground in higher yields on loans, the overall average earning asset balances decreased, limiting the margin growth.

A $350 thousand provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter, compared to a provision of $1.3 million for the previous quarter, brought the allowance for credit losses to 1.24% of total loans, compared to 1.21% as of December 31, 2023.

Non-accrual loans declined to 0.31% of total loans at quarter end, from 0.39% at December 31, 2023, and net charge-offs were minimal. Classified loans increased to 2.67% of total loans, from 1.56% last quarter, evidencing our diligent monitoring of those impacted by current economic conditions.

Loan balances of $2.055 billion as of March 31, 2024, were relatively stable from $2.074 billion as of December 31, 2023 reflecting originations of $12.4 million and payoffs of $21.8 million. Originations were at rates averaging approximately 266 basis points above the rates on loans paid off during the quarter. Loan amortization from scheduled repayments, partially offset by a net increase in utilization of credit lines was $9.4 million during the quarter.

Total deposits of $3.284 billion as of March 31, 2024 were essentially flat, compared to $3.290 billion as of December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $2.5 million representing 44.0% of total deposits as of March 31, 2024, compared to 43.8% as of December 31, 2023.

Total borrowings of zero represented a $26.0 million decrease from December 31, 2023, resulting in a $97.5 million decrease in average balances over the quarter, or a $1.3 million decline in interest expense. Net available funding sources of $1.905 billion provided 208% coverage of an estimated $915.4 million in uninsured deposits, representing only 28% of total deposits at March 31, 2024.

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 0.31% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 0.06% for the fourth quarter of 2023, and return on average equity ("ROE") was 2.70%, compared to 0.57% for the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2024 was 83.18%, compared to 91.94% for the prior quarter.

Capital was above well-capitalized regulatory requirements, and total risk-based capital ratios increased during the quarter to 17.05% and 16.71% as of March 31, 2024 for Bancorp and the Bank, respectively. Bancorp's tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE ratio") increased to 9.76% as of March 31, 2024, and the Bank's TCE ratio was 9.53%, consistent with prior quarter. While we do not intend to sell our held-to-maturity securities, the TCE ratio, net of after-tax unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities as if the losses were realized was 7.67% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 7.80% as of December 31, 2023 (refer to the discussion and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure in the section below entitled Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures).

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on April 25, 2024, which represents the 76th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Bancorp. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2024.

" Bank of Marin has strong capital and liquidity levels, and our loan portfolio is conservatively underwritten to perform well across credit cycles," said Tani Girton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. " While our loan portfolio is healthy overall, we are mindful of stress within the commercial real estate sector and proactively managing our credits," Girton added. " Bank of Marin is well-positioned to pursue prudent deposit and loan growth throughout 2024, driven by the local expertise and high-end service that defines our proven relationship banking model. As always, we continue to emphasize careful expense management, which enabled us to invest in talent during the first quarter and enhance our ability to generate profitable growth in the future."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans decreased by $18.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and totaled $2.055 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.074 billion as of December 31, 2023. Loan originations for the first quarter were $12.4 million, compared to $53.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. While originations were muted, the pipeline has grown, and key opportunistic hires and new compensation plans have already accelerated calling activity, pipeline growth and diversification.

Loan payoffs were $21.8 million for the first quarter, compared to $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The largest portion of payoffs were the result of construction project completions, followed by refinances of loans not meeting our strategic and risk profile standards, and cash payoffs. There was no dominant trend noted in the quarter.

Non-accrual loans totaled $6.3 million, or 0.31% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2024, compared to $8.0 million, or 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The $1.7 million decrease resulted from various payoffs and paydowns. Three loan relationships totaling $370 thousand moved to non-accrual status in the first quarter, partially offsetting the decrease. Of the total non-accrual loans as of March 31, 2024 approximately 50% were paying as agreed, with the remaining 50% closely monitored for payments, and 63% were real estate secured.

While Bank of Marin has continued its steadfast conservative underwriting practices and has not changed its credit standards or policies in reaction to current market conditions, our portfolio management and credit teams are exercising heightened vigilance for potential credit quality weakening. Classified loans totaled $54.8 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $32.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase of $22.5 million was due primarily to a migration of $24.4 million in loans from special mention to substandard risk ratings. The majority of these downgrades were due to protracted issues, therefore, these borrowers' financial conditions merit extra attention and proactive management. The three significant relationships downgraded are of different types and geographies. Two of these are commercial real estate loans that are fully secured and supported with owner-level personal guarantees that have ample liquidity, and we believe there is minimal loss potential in these credits. Only 1% of the additions were on non-accrual status as of March 31, 2024, with 11% of all classified loans on non-accrual status. Excluding the accruing loan over 90 days past due mentioned below, 98% of all classified loans were current on their payments as of March 31, 2024. Additions to classified loans were offset by $2.9 million in payoffs and paydowns.

Accruing loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $1.9 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.0 million as of December 31, 2023. We had one accruing non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loan over 90 days past due as of March 31, 2024 totaling $8.1 million that has been in extended renewal negotiations, but it is well-secured and expected to be restored to a current payment status in the near future.

Loans designated special mention, which are not considered adversely classified, decreased by $34.3 million to $100.9 million as of March 31, 2024, from $135.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The decrease was largely due to $24.4 million in downgrades from special mention to substandard mentioned above, $10.5 million in upgrades to pass risk ratings, and $1.8 million in net paydowns and payoffs, partially offset by $2.0 million in downgrades from pass risk ratings and $443 thousand in balance increases. Of the loans designated special mention, 98% were real estate secured. All but one of the loans, outside of not-for-profits, are guaranteed by owners or sponsors.

Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $21 thousand, compared to net charge-offs of $387 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.24% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.21% at December 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter was $350 thousand, compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. The provision was due primarily to adjustments to certain qualitative risk factors to account for continued negative trends in adversely graded loans for our non-owner occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios, adjustments to the discounted cash flow modeling assumptions related to estimated default timing, and a slight increase in Moody's Analytics' Baseline Forecast of California's unemployment rates, partially offset by the impact of a decrease in pooled loans and changes in loan mix. Because default and loss probabilities are considered in the Bank's estimated credit loss methodology, the migration of individual loans to a classified risk rating status does not always directly correlate to an increase in the estimated credit losses. However, the Bank may consider trends in adversely graded loans in the assessment of qualitative risk factors affecting the credit loss provision.

There was no provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments in the first quarter of 2024 or in the prior quarter.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $36.3 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million compared to $30.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Investments

The investment securities portfolio totaled $1.451 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $25.8 million from December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of principal repayments totaling $20.3 million, a $4.6 million increase in pre-tax unrealized losses on available-for-sale investment securities, and $900 thousand in net amortization. Both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios are eligible for pledging to FHLB or the Federal Reserve as collateral for borrowing. The portfolios are comprised of high credit quality investments with average effective durations of 4.41 on available-for-sale securities and 5.66 on held-to-maturity securities. Both portfolios generate cash flows monthly from interest, principal amortization and payoffs, which supports the Bank's liquidity. Those cash flows totaled $31.3 million and $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

Deposits

Deposits totaled $3.284 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.290 billion at December 31, 2023. Non-interest bearing deposits made up 44.0% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 43.8% at December 31, 2023. Money market balances remained constant at 34.6% while time deposits increased from 7.6% to 8.1% of total deposits with a weighted average rate of 3.17% and average duration of 6 months. Additionally, the Bank's competitive and balanced approach to relationship management and focused outreach supported the growth, adding nearly 1,200 new accounts during the first quarter, 34% of which were new relationships (excluding new reciprocal accounts).

Borrowings and Liquidity

At March 31, 2024, the Bank had zero outstanding borrowings, compared to $26.0 million at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $26.0 million. This decrease was the result of investment and loan cash flows. Although available as a liquidity source, we have not utilized brokered deposits. Net available funding sources, including unrestricted cash, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and total available borrowing capacity totaled $1.905 billion, or 58% of total deposits and 208% of estimated uninsured and/or uncollateralized deposits as of March 31, 2024.

The following table details the components of our contingent liquidity sources as of March 31, 2024.

(in millions) Total Available Amount Used Net Availability Internal Sources Unrestricted cash 1 $ 13.4 $ - $ 13.4 Unencumbered securities at market value 465.0 - 465.0 External Sources FHLB line of credit 951.2 - 951.2 FRB line of credit 350.0 - 350.0 Lines of credit at correspondent banks 125.0 - 125.0 Total Liquidity $ 1,904.6 $ - $ 1,904.6 1 Excludes cash items in transit as of March 31, 2024. Note: Brokered deposits available through third-party networks are not included above.

Capital Resources

The total risk-based capital ratio for Bancorp was 17.05% at March 31, 2024, compared to 16.89% at December 31, 2023. The total risk-based capital ratio for the Bank was 16.71% at March 31, 2024, compared to 16.62% at December 31, 2023.

Bancorp's tangible common equity to tangible assets ("TCE ratio") was 9.76% at March 31, 2024, compared to 9.73% at December 31, 2023. The TCE ratio increased slightly quarter over quarter due mainly to the decrease in tangible risk weighted assets. The capital plan and point-in-time capital stress tests indicate that Bank of Marin and Bancorp capital ratios will remain above regulatory well-capitalized and internal policy minimums throughout a five-year forecast horizon and across stress scenarios such as additional unrealized losses on the investment portfolio, additional deposit growth or decline, loan credit quality deterioration, and potential share repurchases.

Earnings

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $22.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $24.3 million for the prior quarter. The $1.6 million decrease from the prior quarter was primarily related to an increase of $1.6 million in interest expense on deposits and a decrease of $1.3 million in interest on cash and investments. These were partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in borrowing expense. Quarter-over-quarter, average interest-bearing deposit balances increased by $36.5 million to $1.860 billion, raising the cost of total deposits 23 basis points to 1.38%. Average borrowings and other obligations decreased by $97.5 million to $7.3 million, and average investment security balances were down a similar amount.

The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.53% for the prior quarter. The higher cost of deposits reduced margin by 23 basis points while higher loan yields added 15 basis points. The combined effect of lower investment security and wholesale borrowing balances was a contribution of 5 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $3.3 million for the prior quarter. The $6.0 million increase from the prior quarter was primarily attributed to a $5.9 million net loss on sale of available-for-sale investment securities in the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $21.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.3 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $1.9 million. Salaries and related benefits increased $1.7 million, due to various factors, both in prior and current quarter. Last quarter, profit sharing, supplemental executive retirement plan and stock-based compensation accrual adjustments reduced expenses. In the first quarter of 2024, there were lower deferred loan origination costs, an increase to the 401(k) contribution matching associated with the usual reset and bonus payments at the beginning of the year, and increased salary costs due to new talent acquisition, partially offset by incentive adjustments. In addition, professional services expenses from certain legal, accounting, and consulting costs increased by $157 thousand.

Statement Regarding use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with GAAP and with reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that, given recent industry turmoil, the presentation of Bancorp's non-GAAP TCE ratio reflecting the after tax impact of unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities provides useful supplemental information to investors because it reflects the level of capital remaining after a hypothetical liquidation of the entire securities portfolio. Because there are limits to the usefulness of this measure to investors, Bancorp encourages readers to consider its annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes related thereto for their entirety, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to comparable non-GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Tangible Common Equity - Bancorp Total stockholders' equity $ 436,680 $ 439,062 Goodwill and core deposit intangible (76,269 ) (76,520 ) Total TCE a 360,411 362,542 Unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax1 (83,931 ) (77,739 ) TCE, net of unrealized losses on HTM securities (non-GAAP) b $ 276,480 $ 284,803 Total assets $ 3,767,176 $ 3,803,903 Goodwill and core deposit intangible (76,269 ) (76,520 ) Total tangible assets c 3,690,907 3,727,383 Unrealized losses on HTM securities, net of tax (83,931 ) (77,739 ) Total tangible assets, net of unrealized losses on HTM securities (non-GAAP) d $ 3,606,976 $ 3,649,644 Bancorp TCE ratio a / c 9.8 % 9.7 % Bancorp TCE ratio, net of unrealized losses on HTM securities (non-GAAP) b / d 7.7 % 7.8 % 1 Net unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 of $119.2 million and $110.4 million, respectively, net of an estimated $35.3 million and $32.6 million, respectively, in deferred tax benefits based on a blended state and federal statutory tax rate of 29.56%.

Share Repurchase Program

On July 21, 2023, the Board of Directors approved the adoption of Bancorp's share repurchase program for up to $25.0 million and expiring on July 31, 2025. There have been no repurchases to date in 2024 or in 2023.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in Northern California, with assets of $3.8 billion, Bank of Marin has 27 retail branches and 7 commercial banking offices located across 10 counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, including economic or other disruptions to financial markets caused by acts of terrorism, war or other conflicts such as the war between Russia and Ukraine and more recently the war between Israel and Hamas, impacts from inflation, supply chain disruptions, changes in interest rates (including the actions taken by the Federal Reserve to control inflation), California's unemployment rate, deposit flows, real estate values, and expected future cash flows on loans and securities; the impact of adverse developments at other banks, including bank failures, that impact general sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks; costs or effects of acquisitions; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes in our area); adverse weather conditions; interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and successful integration of acquisitions. These and other important factors are detailed in various securities law filings made periodically by Bancorp, copies of which are available from Bancorp without charge. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Selected operating data and performance ratios: Net income $ 2,922 $ 610 $ 9,440 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.59 Return on average assets 0.31 % 0.06 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 2.70 % 0.57 % 9.12 % Efficiency ratio 83.18 % 91.94 % 60.24 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 1 2.50 % 2.53 % 3.04 % Cost of deposits 1.38 % 1.15 % 0.20 % Cost of funds 1.38 % 1.27 % 0.49 % Net charge-offs $ 21 $ 387 $ 3 Net charge-offs to average loans NM 0.02 % NM

(in thousands; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Selected financial condition data: Total assets $ 3,767,176 $ 3,803,903 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 150,896 $ 153,750 Real estate: Commercial owner-occupied 328,560 333,181 Commercial non-owner occupied 1,236,633 1,219,385 Construction 71,494 99,164 Home equity 86,794 82,087 Other residential 113,479 118,508 Installment and other consumer loans 67,107 67,645 Total loans $ 2,054,963 $ 2,073,720 Non-accrual loans: 1 Commercial and industrial $ 2,220 $ 4,008 Real estate: Commercial owner-occupied 416 434 Commercial non-owner occupied 3,046 3,081 Home equity 473 469 Installment and other consumer loans 141 - Total non-accrual loans $ 6,296 $ 7,992 Classified loans (graded substandard and doubtful) $ 54,800 $ 32,324 Classified loans as a percentage of total loans 2.67 % 1.56 % Total accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 1,924 $ 1,017 Total accruing loans 90+ days past due 1 $ 8,118 $ - Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.24 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 4.05x 3.15x Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.39 % Total deposits $ 3,284,102 $ 3,290,075 Loan-to-deposit ratio 62.60 % 63.03 % Stockholders' equity $ 436,680 $ 439,062 Book value per share $ 26.81 $ 27.17 Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Bank 9.53 % 9.53 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Bancorp 9.76 % 9.73 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank 16.71 % 16.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio - Bancorp 17.05 % 16.89 % Full-time equivalent employees 330 329 1 There was one non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan 90 days past due and accruing interest as of March 31, 2024 that has been in extended renewal negotiations, but it is well-secured and expected to be restored to a current payment status in the near future. There were no non-performing loans over 90 days past due and accruing interest as of December 31, 2023. NM - Not meaningful

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (in thousands, except share data; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 36,308 $ 30,453 Investment securities: Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of zero allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 915,068 925,198 Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $602,384 and $613,479 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; net of zero allowance for credit losses at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) 536,365 552,028 Total investment securities 1,451,433 1,477,226 Loans, at amortized cost 2,054,963 2,073,720 Allowance for credit losses on loans (25,501 ) (25,172 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 2,029,462 2,048,548 Goodwill 72,754 72,754 Bank-owned life insurance 69,747 68,102 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,553 20,316 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,546 7,792 Core deposit intangible, net 3,515 3,766 Interest receivable and other assets 74,858 74,946 Total assets $ 3,767,176 $ 3,803,903 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 1,444,435 $ 1,441,987 Interest bearing: Transaction accounts 211,274 225,040 Savings accounts 224,262 233,298 Money market accounts 1,136,595 1,138,433 Time accounts 267,536 251,317 Total deposits 3,284,102 3,290,075 Borrowings and other obligations 260 26,298 Operating lease liabilities 24,150 22,906 Interest payable and other liabilities 21,984 25,562 Total liabilities 3,330,496 3,364,841 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, no par value, Authorized - 5,000,000 shares, none issued - - Common stock, no par value, Authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 16,285,786 and 16,158,413 at March 31, 2024 and December 31 2023, respectively 218,342 217,498 Retained earnings 273,450 274,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (55,112 ) (53,006 ) Total stockholders' equity 436,680 439,062 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,767,176 $ 3,803,903

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 25,020 $ 24,964 $ 24,258 Interest on investment securities 8,805 9,289 10,033 Interest on federal funds sold and due from banks 321 1,170 56 Total interest income 34,146 35,423 34,347 Interest expense Interest on interest-bearing transaction accounts 261 278 254 Interest on savings accounts 371 322 170 Interest on money market accounts 8,449 7,188 1,085 Interest on time accounts 2,280 1,991 223 Interest on borrowings and other obligations 91 1,380 2,716 Total interest expense 11,452 11,159 4,448 Net interest income 22,694 24,264 29,899 Provision for credit losses on loans 350 1,300 350 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments - - (174 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 22,344 22,964 29,723 Non-interest income Wealth management and trust services 553 560 511 Service charges on deposit accounts 529 522 533 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance, net 435 364 705 Debit card interchange fees, net 408 373 447 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 377 349 302 Merchant interchange fees, net 167 119 133 Losses on sale of investment securities, net of gains - (5,907 ) - Other income 285 337 304 Total non-interest income 2,754 (3,283 ) 2,935 Non-interest expense Salaries and related benefits 12,084 10,361 10,930 Occupancy and equipment 1,969 1,939 2,414 Professional services 1,078 921 1,123 Data processing 1,070 1,081 1,045 Deposit network fees 845 940 96 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance 435 454 289 Information technology 402 431 370 Depreciation and amortization 388 393 882 Directors' expense 317 319 321 Amortization of core deposit intangible 251 330 345 Other real estate owned - - 4 Other expense 2,330 2,120 1,961 Total non-interest expense 21,169 19,289 19,780 Income before provision for income taxes 3,929 392 12,878 Provision for income taxes 1,007 (218 ) 3,438 Net income $ 2,922 $ 610 $ 9,440 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares: Basic 16,081 16,040 15,970 Diluted 16,092 16,052 15,999 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 2,922 $ 610 $ 9,440 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Change in net unrealized gains or losses on available-for-sale securities (4,568 ) 28,865 16,213 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses on available-for-sale securities in net income - 5,907 - Reclassification adjustment for gains or losses on fair value hedges 1,217 (1,726 ) - Amortization of net unrealized losses on securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity 361 418 463 Other comprehensive (loss) income, before tax (2,990 ) 33,464 16,676 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (884 ) 9,890 4,930 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (2,106 ) 23,574 11,746 Total comprehensive income $ 816 $ 24,184 $ 21,186

BANK OF MARIN BANCORP AVERAGE STATEMENTS OF CONDITION AND ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest Interest Interest Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits with banks 1 $ 23,439 $ 321 5.42 % $ 84,864 $ 1,170 5.40 % $ 4,863 $ 56 4.58 % Investment securities 2, 3 1,529,985 8,880 2.32 % 1,625,084 9,368 2.31 % 1,851,743 10,194 2.20 % Loans 1, 3, 4, 5 2,067,431 25,130 4.81 % 2,072,654 25,081 4.73 % 2,121,718 24,415 4.60 % Total interest-earning assets 1 3,620,855 34,331 3.75 % 3,782,602 35,619 3.68 % 3,978,324 34,665 3.49 % Cash and non-interest-bearing due from banks 35,302 35,572 39,826 Bank premises and equipment, net 7,708 8,027 8,396 Interest receivable and other assets, net 147,405 128,587 137,114 Total assets $ 3,811,270 $ 3,954,788 $ 4,163,660 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 215,001 $ 261 0.49 % $ 228,168 $ 278 0.48 % $ 272,353 $ 254 0.38 % Savings accounts 230,133 371 0.65 % 245,712 322 0.52 % 329,299 170 0.21 % Money market accounts 1,150,637 8,449 2.95 % 1,105,286 7,188 2.58 % 952,479 1,085 0.46 % Time accounts including CDARS 264,594 2,280 3.47 % 244,661 1,991 3.23 % 126,030 223 0.72 % Borrowings and other obligations 1 7,323 91 4.93 % 104,855 1,380 5.15 % 222,571 2,716 4.88 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,867,688 11,452 2.47 % 1,928,682 11,159 2.30 % 1,902,732 4,448 0.95 % Demand accounts 1,458,686 1,556,437 1,792,998 Interest payable and other liabilities 48,923 48,322 48,233 Stockholders' equity 435,973 421,347 419,697 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 3,811,270 $ 3,954,788 $ 4,163,660 Tax-equivalent net interest income/margin 1 $ 22,879 2.50 % $ 24,460 2.53 % $ 30,217 3.04 % Reported net interest income/margin 1 $ 22,694 2.48 % $ 24,264 2.51 % $ 29,899 3.01 % Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread 1.28 % 1.38 % 2.54 % 1 Interest income/expense is divided by actual number of days in the period times 360 days to correspond to stated interest rate terms, where applicable. 2 Yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost balances rather than fair value, as changes in fair value are reflected as a component of stockholders' equity. Investment security interest is earned on 30/360 day basis monthly. 3 Yields and interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the Federal statutory rate of 21 percent. 4 Average balances on loans outstanding include non-performing loans. The amortized portion of net loan origination fees is included in interest income on loans, representing an adjustment to the yield. 5 Net loan origination costs in interest income totaled $375 thousand, $324 thousand, and $190 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

