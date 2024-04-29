Anzeige
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
29.04.2024 | 17:02
Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Showcase Cutting-Edge Lending Solutions at the 2024 Auto Finance Summit

Unlock efficiency and growth with Inovatec's loan origination and loan management solutions

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software, announced its participation in the upcoming Auto Finance Summit East 2024 conference, scheduled to take place at the Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee from May 1 - 3. Inovatec will be located at booth #214 on the exhibit floor.

The AFS East conference is a premier event for thought leaders and professionals in the automotive finance industry to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and advancements in auto finance.

During the conference, Inovatec will demonstrate the capabilities and flexibility of its market-leading loan origination system (LOS) and loan management system (LMS) platforms, as well as its consumer-facing portal. Inovatec's solutions have served the needs of automotive lenders for nearly two decades by eliminating silos, automating workflows, and improving portfolio performance through a combination of superior UI, configurability, sophisticated AI-driven tools, and best-in-class partner integrations via open API.

"We are thrilled to participate in AFS East 2024 and showcase our innovative LOS and LMS solutions," said Bob Metodiev, head of business development at Inovatec. "At Inovatec, we are dedicated to empowering lenders with tools to drive operational efficiency, reduce risk, and deliver outstanding customer experiences."

Stop by booth 214 to learn more about Inovatec's solutions or visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec
Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

PR Contact:
Wendy Thai
Marketing Manager
marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

