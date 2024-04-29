

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar rebounded against some of major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback recovered to 0.6546 against the aussie and 0.5959 against the kiwi, from an early nearly 3-week low of 0.6586 and more than a 2-week low of 0.5982, respectively.



The greenback advanced to 1.0690 against the euro and 1.3676 against the loonie, off its early lows of 1.0733 and 1.3632, respectively.



Against the franc, the greenback rebounded to 0.9132, reversing from an early low of 0.9096.



The greenback is poised to challenge resistance around 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi, 1.05 against the euro, 1.39 against the loonie and 0.93 against the franc.



