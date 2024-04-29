Security Federal Corporation Announces First Quarter Net Income

AIKEN, S.C., April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (the "Company") (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



The Company reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.54 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $2.7 million, or $0.82, for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net income was due to a decrease in net interest income which was affected by the continued increase in the Company's cost of funds, as well as the increase in both the provision for credit losses and non-interest expense during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Net interest income decreased $262,000, or 2.6%, to $10.0 million as the increase in interest expense outpaced the increase in interest income.

Total interest income increased $4.5 million, or 31.7%, to $18.7 million while total interest expense increased $4.8 million, or 119.8%, to $8.7 million.

Non-interest income increased $120,000, or 5.5%, to $2.3 million primarily due to an increase in trust income.

Non-interest expense increased $604,000, or 6.7%, to $9.6 million primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Total interest income $ 18,719 $ 14,218 Total interest expense 8,737 3,974 Net interest income 9,982 10,244 Provision for credit losses 335 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,647 10,244 Non-interest income 2,321 2,200 Non-interest expense 9,635 9,031 Income before income taxes 2,333 3,413 Provision for income taxes 580 739 Net income $ 1,753 $ 2,674 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.54 $ 0.82

Credit Quality

The Bank recorded $300,000 in provision for credit losses on loans held for investment and $35,000 in provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024 compared to no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-performing assets were $6.6 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $6.4 million at March 31, 2023.

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans was 1.95%, 1.98% and 2.07% at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.





At Period End (dollars in thousands): 3/31/2024 12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Non-performing assets $ 6,635 $ 6,825 $ 6,391 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.44 % 0.44 % 0.45 % Allowance for credit losses $ 12,842 $ 12,569 $ 12,127 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.95 % 1.98 % 2.07 %

Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

Total assets were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2024, a year-over-year increase of $112.1 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $35.5 million during the first quarter to $92.8 million at March 31, 2024 primarily as a result of the repayment of borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program.

Net loans receivable increased $23.5 million since the prior quarter and $71.6 million since the first quarter of 2023 to $646.0 million at March 31, 2024.

Investment securities were $691.6 million at March 31, 2024, a $9.2 million decrease since the prior quarter and a year-over-year decrease of $29.7 million. The decrease was a result of principal paydowns and maturities of investment securities exceeding purchases.

Total deposits increased $10.9 million, or 0.9%, during the quarter and $97.2 million, or 8.8%, from one year prior to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024.

Borrowings decreased $44.7 million, or 26.3%, during the quarter to $125.4 million at March 31, 2024 due to the repayments discussed above.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Total assets $ 1,518,214 $ 1,549,671 $ 1,406,094 Cash and cash equivalents 92,775 128,284 24,719 Total loans receivable, net 646,007 622,529 574,431 Investment securities 691,554 700,712 721,249 Deposits 1,205,879 1,194,997 1,108,674 Borrowings 125,383 170,035 120,848 Total shareholders' equity 174,569 172,362 166,493 Common shareholders' equity 91,620 89,413 83,544 Common equity book value per share $ 28.41 $ 27.69 $ 25.68 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 19.27 % 19.49 % 19.11 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.01 % 18.24 % 17.85 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.91 % 9.83 % 10.39 % (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information

Security Federal has 19 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The Bank's newest branch, located in downtown Augusta, Georgia, opened in April 2023. It is a full-service branch offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

For additional information contact Darrell Rains, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.

