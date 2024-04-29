Anzeige
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 18:12
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

[29.04.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

29.04.24

IE000LZC9NM0

10,727,896.00

USD

0

72,292,634.78

6.7388

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

29.04.24

IE000DOZYQJ7

3,541,522.00

EUR

0

20,329,347.14

5.7403

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

29.04.24

IE000GETKIK8

115,553.00

GBP

0

1,046,224.24

9.0541

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

29.04.24

IE000XIITCN5

656,895.00

GBP

0

5,111,709.80

7.7816


