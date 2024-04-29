

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound was higher against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The pound appreciated to more than a 2-week high of 1.2555 against the greenback and near a 2-week high of 0.8537 against the euro, off its early lows of 1.2474 and 0.8569, respectively.



The pound recovered to 1.1443 against the franc. This may be compared to a previous nearly 3-week high of 1.1458.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 1.22 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken