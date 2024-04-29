BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29



BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 52,352 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 198.48 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 01 May 2024 the issued share capital of the Company will be 77,112,324 Ordinary Shares, excluding 23,248,981 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 23.17% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 77,112,324 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

29 April 2024