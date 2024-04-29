AM Best will sponsor the Microinsurance Network's event to launch the group's annual Landscape of Microinsurance study, an important look at the state of development of global microinsurance markets, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The Microinsurance Network's 2023 study is its most comprehensive report to date, with nearly 300 insurance providers reporting on 1,000-plus products in 36 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. The Microinsurance Network was established in 2002 by donors, multilateral agencies, non-governmental organizations, private insurance companies and other interested parties, and is the only global multi-stakeholder platform that promotes the development and delivery of effective risk management tools, including insurance services, for underserved people. To coincide with the release of the 2023 Landscape of Microinsurance study, its results will be explored in a webinar set for Thursday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. CEST (4:00 a.m. EDT).

Participation at the event at Centre du Domaine de la Pastorale in Geneva is invite only, although the webinar is open for any interested party. To register, please visit https://irff.undp.org/events/2023-microinsurance-landscape.

AM Best will sponsor the networking lunch following the event and extends its congratulations to the Microinsurance Network on the release of its annual study. AM Best has played a past role in the Microinsurance Network's country workshops, which have addressed barriers and possible solutions needed for developing a microinsurance market. In 2023, the rating agency also expanded its National Scale Rating to five additional countries Egypt, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam the purpose of which is to reduce the impact of specific country risk effects and produce a broader distribution of ratings in those countries. Through its rating activities, AM Best seeks to strengthen the financial solvency, stability, and sustainability of the insurance industry in support of economic growth and the well-being of all stakeholders.

