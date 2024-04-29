Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2024 | 19:00
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mohammed bin Salman Foundation "MISK": Gates Foundation to Establish Regional HQ in Mohammed bin Salman Non-Profit City as Part of MOU with Misk Foundation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation "Misk" has entered into a framework agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support and enhance youth engagement in the non-profit sector within the Kingdom, and to initiate joint global programs in the focus areas of both foundations. The strategic partnership was unveiled on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Riyadh, where it was also revealed that the Gates Foundation will establish its first regional headquarters within Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, 'Misk City', in Riyadh.

The agreement, signed on behalf of Misk by CEO Dr. Badr Al Badr, and for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation by Mr. Joe Cerrell, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, and East Asia, sets forth a collaborative framework designed to empower the Saudi youth community and foster an environment conducive to impactful global outcomes. The partnership will enhance the sharing of resources, training opportunities, and program development, substantially boosting Misk's capacity to provide significant empowerment opportunities for youth. "To support the implementation of the programs announced today, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will establish its first office in the region within Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City. We are committed to partnering with the Misk Foundation to enhance youth engagement and the effectiveness of the third sector," announced Mr. Joe Cerrell, Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, and East Asia at the Gates Foundation during WEF.

The agreement will enable Misk to benefit from the Gates Foundation's expertise in education, technology, and health sectors to amplify its pivotal role in providing high-caliber empowerment opportunities for the Kingdom's youth in the non-profit sector. Additionally, the agreement will allow the Gates Foundation to expand its geographic footprint and leverage Misk's expertise in the non-profit and youth empowerment sectors, along with the advanced infrastructure and exceptional service network of Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gates-foundation-to-establish-regional-hq-in-mohammed-bin-salman-non-profit-city-as-part-of-mou-with-misk-foundation-302130357.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.