Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
29.04.24
08:32 Uhr
0,858 Euro
-0,082
-8,72 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
29.04.2024 | 19:50
IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB publishes Annual Report for 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, announced today that the Annual Report for 2023 is published on the company's website, www.irlab.se.

IRLAB today has published the Annual Report 2023 for the financial year covering January 1 to December 31, 2023. The Annual Report is available, in Swedish, on IRLAB's website: Financial reports - IRLAB.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: gunnar.olsson@irlab.se

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-29 19:30 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

