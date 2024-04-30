

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in April, albeit at a slower pace, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.



That exceeded expectations for a score of 50.3 but was still down from 50.8 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The NBS also said that its non-manufacturing PMI posted a score of 51.2 - missing forecasts for a score of 52.2 and down from 53.0 in the previous month.



The composite PMI came in with a score of 51.7, down from 52.7.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten. Hier klicken