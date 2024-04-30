Taleam Systems: Ottawa Tech Company Taleam Offers Web Design Skills

An Ottawa-Based Technology Company, Taleam Systems is Now Offering Website Design Workshops to Help Small Businesses and Startups Launch Their Services and Products to the Online World

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / An Ottawa-based technology company, Taleam Systems will offer web design skills to interested businesses in Canada that are seeking to promote their services and products on the internet.

Taleam Web Design

According to Meladul Ahmadzai, the CEO of Taleam, "We are focusing on startups and small businesses that need a website for their business." This comes when more and more customers are browsing Google and Bing to buy products and book appointments for their service needs.

"We have the experience and now want to provide consultation to help businesses with web design," says Ahmadzai.

Whether customers need a basic HTML site, an e-commerce shop or a mobile-friendly SEO design, Taleam web design has the expertise to help businesses with all their needs.

Taleam was founded in 2011 on a pillar to spread technology education and knowledge.

There are a lot of benefits for having a website, like getting found on search engines and showcasing your products and services to new clients. To learn more about the upcoming workshops, get in touch with Taleam.

Contact Information

Meladul Ahmadzai

CEO

melad@taleamsystems.com

+16139790309

SOURCE: Taleam Systems

View the original press release on newswire.com.