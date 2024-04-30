Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Basin Uranium: Es geht los! Der Uran-Superzyklus ist gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 04:38
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taleam Systems: Ottawa Tech Company Taleam Offers Web Design Skills

An Ottawa-Based Technology Company, Taleam Systems is Now Offering Website Design Workshops to Help Small Businesses and Startups Launch Their Services and Products to the Online World

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2024 / An Ottawa-based technology company, Taleam Systems will offer web design skills to interested businesses in Canada that are seeking to promote their services and products on the internet.

Taleam Web Design

Taleam Web Design

According to Meladul Ahmadzai, the CEO of Taleam, "We are focusing on startups and small businesses that need a website for their business." This comes when more and more customers are browsing Google and Bing to buy products and book appointments for their service needs.

"We have the experience and now want to provide consultation to help businesses with web design," says Ahmadzai.

Whether customers need a basic HTML site, an e-commerce shop or a mobile-friendly SEO design, Taleam web design has the expertise to help businesses with all their needs.

Taleam was founded in 2011 on a pillar to spread technology education and knowledge.

There are a lot of benefits for having a website, like getting found on search engines and showcasing your products and services to new clients. To learn more about the upcoming workshops, get in touch with Taleam.

Contact Information

Meladul Ahmadzai
CEO
melad@taleamsystems.com
+16139790309

SOURCE: Taleam Systems

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.