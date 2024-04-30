36 lightworks have been set up in the Alps to tell the world that glaciers are melting and the rapidly changing climate in the Alps will change the standard of life as we know it.

The glaciers will be melted away in 20-30 years.

The Water Light Festival in Brixen hopes the showcase of impressive light art works will make more people realize that the problems with climate change will affect all.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429213774/en/

Climate by Onionlab Dom. Copyright: Brixen Tourismus_Matthias Gasser

The whole valley surrounding the old monk and monastery city Brixen/Bressanone was lit up 7 hectares (70.000 m2) by small fireboxes set up by the vineyard farmers. It is also a method needed to keep the vines above -1.

On the imposing facade of the Brixen Cathedral from the year 980 is the projection work "Climate" by Spanish artist group Onionlab has been set up. It is an artwork showing Utopia, the perfect society we dream about with a world without climate change.

Situated in the Alps, the alarm bells are now on in Brixen, known for centuries to produce great food and its culture by the Italians and visitors. A life that also is threatened by climate change, opposed to dystopia, a catastrophic scenario if we do not intervene.

"It doesn't often make us think when we lose glaciers in the Alps because they are part of our world. That's pretty scary," says Werner Zanotti, organizer and Head of Tourism.

?Link to video with full story and shotlist...:

https://vimeo.com/vnrtv/review/940718647/5083ff046d

?Link to picture:

https://brixen.canto.global/b/MKQG1

SHOT?LIST:

DRONE THE ALPS AROUND BRIXEN-BRESSANONE WITH BURNING LIGHTS ALL OVER THE MOUNTAIN

DOMPLATZ ONIONLAB

RIVER IN BRIXEN WITH FLOATING LIGHTS (Artist: Tile Sepic from Slovenia)

DRONE ABOVE DANCING LIGHTS (Firefly Field Artist: Studio Toer from Netherlands)

MELTING ICE PROJECTION Neustift isen, der smelter

DRONE INSIDE THE COURTYARD OF HOFBURG WITH MANY LIGHTS (Artist: Xavi Bove Studio; Lunar Oscillations)

SOUNDBITE Werner Zanotti, organizer. Brixen Tourism

"Es stimmt nicht sehr oft nachdenklich, wenn wir Gletscher verlieren in den Alpen, weil die sind Teil unserer Welt. Das ist schon beängstigend. Man weiß nicht, was nachkommt. Das sollte man nachdenken. Da sollte man drüber reflektieren und auch handeln."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429213774/en/

Contacts:

?If any questions, please contact

Anders Kongshaug

producer

+45 23103058