Merrill Lynch BV - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
|Merrill Lynch B.V.
|Annual Financial Report
Merrill Lynch B.V.
29 April 2024
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2023
The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, together with the audit report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).