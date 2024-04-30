

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to 4-day low of 0.6523 against the U.S. dollar, 1.6403 against the euro and 1.0973 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6561, 1.6332 and 1.0989, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 102.22 and 0.8930 from Monday's closing quotes of 102.56 and 0.8966, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.63 against the greenback, 1.67 against the euro, 1.07 against the kiwi, 98.00 against the yen and 0.88 against the loonie.



