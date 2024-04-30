

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to 4-day lows of 0.5933 against the U.S. dollar and 1.8034 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5970 and 1.7948, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 92.98 from Monday's closing value of 93.34.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 1.82 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



