

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.3697 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3668.



Against the yen, the loonie slipped to 114.45 from an early high of 114.84.



The loonie edged down to 1.4652 against the euro, from Monday's closing value of 1.4644.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.47 against the euro.



