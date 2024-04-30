nShift: Global instability continues to create supply-chain disruption

A joined-up delivery process can anticipate and mitigate delays, says nShift

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global instability will continue to cause supply-chain disruption for the foreseeable future, predicts an influential new report from Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. At the same time, businesses face pressure to become more sustainable while taking advantage of growth opportunities.

nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery and transport management software, argues that retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers can overcome these challenges by investing in technology that generates joined-up data about shipments across the supply chain. nShift has released a list of three strategies to help businesses thrive in today's global environment:

Gain greater visibility across the supply chain - knowledge is power. The greater a business's awareness of potential delays or disruption, the better teams can adjust their processes to mitigate problems Treat deliveries across the supply chain as an integrated process - if companies treat supply-chain shipments, last-mile deliveries, order-tracking and returns as separate processes, operated by individual point solutions, they risk creating a disjointed delivery journey. This increases the risk of downtime Measure carbon emissions - if businesses have real data on their current carbon emissions they can craft meaningful reduction strategies. They can keep on measuring emissions to test the effect of such strategies and manage increasingly stringent reporting requirements

Fredrik Lindhagen, Product Director, TMS, at nShift said, "International supply chains continue to be vulnerable to ongoing disruption. Transportation visibility - understanding where products or supplies are at any given moment - is crucial.

"Traditional transport management systems attempt to calculate efficiencies in the supply chain using pre-defined shipping rules. But increasingly, logistics operations need more than that. A transport management system based around deep carrier connectivity can cast light on what is happening at each stage of the logistics management process, while enabling teams to change things in response to unforeseen events."

nShift's TMS solution provides increased visibility and control over the supply chain. It is easy to implement, flexible, and scalable. It encourages collaboration across the supply chain and distributes decision making. nShift Emissions Tracker enables retailers to calculate carbon emissions at shipment level, helping companies manage complex reporting requirements, including the forthcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams has named nShift as a Notable Vendor in its report "Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS)'"

Gartner, Europe Context: 'Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems', By Oscar Sanchez Duran , Brock Johns , 27 March 2024.

About nShift

nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

