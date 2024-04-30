Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 07:06
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EfTEN United Property Fund unaudited financial results for 1st quarter of 2024

EfTEN United Property Fund (hereinafter the Fund) earned 94 thousand euros in net profit in the first quarter of 2024 (2023 first quarter: 34 thousand euros in net loss). The fund's revenues increased from 56 thousand euros to 155 thousand euros during the year, and expenses decreased from 90 thousand euros to 61 thousand euros.

In the first quarter of 2024, EfTEN United Property Fund operated in an environment of stabilizing real estate market and euro interest rates. Although transaction activity in the residential and especially commercial real estate market remains relatively low, certain signs of stabilization and recovery were noticeable at the beginning of the year. For example, the sales of the fund's Uus-Järveküla residential development project accelerated somewhat. In the stabilizing real estate market environment, the goal of the fund is to invest most of the free capital in cash-flow commercial real estate and to distribute income to investors twice in 2024.

The assets of EfTEN United Property Fund are 26,354 thousand euros as of 31.03.2024 (31.12.2023: 26,259 thousand euros), of which long-term investments make up 69.2% as of the end of March 2024 (31.12.2023: 68.6%).

In January 2024, EfTEN United Property Fund increased its investment in the EfTEN Residential Fund by 250 thousand euros in connection with the development project of rental apartments in Vilnius. The Vilnius rental building is expected to be completed and to start generating cash flow for the fund in the summer of 2024. EfTEN United Property Fund is planning the last investment in the Vilnius residential rental building in May 2024. After that, no new investments in residential rental buildings are planned.

In the residential district of Uus-Järveküla, approximately 50 parts of terraced houses were handed over to customers in the first quarter of 2023. In addition, the construction works of the II stage started, where 16 semi-detached houses and 14 of terraced houses will be completed by the beginning of 2025. Of these, only 2 semi-detached houses and 4 terraced houses have not been booked by customers.

Statement of the comprehensive income

1st quarter
20242023
€ thousand
INCOME
Interest income151106
Dividend income2223
Other financial income50
Net profit / loss from assets recognised in fair value through profit or loss-23-73
Investments in subsidiaries-14828
Investments in funds125-101
Total income15556
COSTS
Operating expenses
Management fee-28-27
Costs of administering the Fund-6-12
Other operating expenses-27-51
Total operating expenses-61-90
Profit / loss for the period94-34
Total profit / loss for the period94-34
Ordinary and diluted earnings / loss per share (EUR)0,04-0,01

Statement of financial position

31.03.202431.12.2023
€ thousand
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents5 7885 731
Short-term deposits1 5631 795
Other receivables and accrued income754711
Total current assets8 1058 237
Non-current assets
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss12 58112 354
Investments in subsidiaries9061 054
Real estate funds11 67511 300
Loans granted5 6685 668
Total non-current assets18 24918 022
TOTAL ASSETS26 35426 259
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities43
Total liabilities, excluding net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders43
NET ASSET VALUE OF THE FUND
Net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders26 35026 256
Total liabilities and net asset value of the fund attributable to shareholders26 35426 259

The unaudited 1st quarter 2024 report of the EfTEN United Property Fund is attached to the release and can be found on the Fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/reports-documents/

Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.