Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordnet AB to STO Warrants

As from May 2, 2024, the following instrument will change market segment to STO Warrants. ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment SE0021743382 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743374 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743366 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743390 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743408 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743416 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743424 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743432 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743440 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants SE0021743457 STO Warrants Extend ME STO Warrants For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.